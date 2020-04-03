App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Modi’s lights out, light up message; lockdown may continue until September, says study

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The total number of cases globally has crossed the one million mark, while the Indian number stands at around 2,300.

Earlier today PM Narendra Modi thanked the citizens for showing phenomenal discipline during the 21-day lockdown, and requested them to switch off all lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 and to use candles, diyas, torch or mobile flashlights.

In this edition of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives more details about PM Modi's speech along with other global updates on the pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

