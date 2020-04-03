Coronavirus Essential podcast | Modi’s lights out, light up message; lockdown may continue until September, says study

The total number of cases globally has crossed the one million mark, while the Indian number stands at around 2,300.

Earlier today PM Narendra Modi thanked the citizens for showing phenomenal discipline during the 21-day lockdown, and requested them to switch off all lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 and to use candles, diyas, torch or mobile flashlights.

In this edition of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives more details about PM Modi's speech along with other global updates on the pandemic.