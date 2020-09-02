Coronavirus state-wise tally September 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 8-lakh mark

With more than 8.08 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.45 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.33 lakh).
With over 8.08 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8 am on September 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 8,08,306 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Andhra Pradesh - 4,45,139 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 4,33,969 cases
> Karnataka - 3,51,481 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 2,35,757 cases
India has recorded more than 37.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 66,333 deaths. Of these, more than 8.01 lakh are active cases while over 29.01 lakh have recovered.
Across the country, 10,12,367 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|400
|-39
|2714
|67
|46
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|101210
|934
|339876
|9350
|4053
|84
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1226
|6
|2979
|94
|7
|4
|Assam
|24514
|1241
|86895
|1434
|315
|9
|5
|Bihar
|16168
|-167
|121560
|2020
|621
|39
|6
|Chandigarh
|1942
|83
|2551
|120
|57
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|15533
|1296
|17567
|578
|287
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|262
|-22
|2122
|41
|2
|9
|Delhi
|15870
|1244
|156728
|1050
|4462
|18
|10
|Goa
|3962
|313
|13850
|273
|194
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|15708
|184
|78887
|1131
|3034
|14
|12
|Haryana
|11885
|514
|53835
|1163
|706
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1527
|-36
|4688
|173
|40
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8022
|42
|29484
|469
|717
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|15256
|1160
|28149
|1006
|428
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|91018
|3764
|254626
|5159
|5837
|135
|17
|Kerala
|22578
|-975
|53649
|2111
|298
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|720
|-53
|1978
|104
|35
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14072
|158
|49992
|1335
|1426
|32
|20
|Maharashtra
|198866
|4467
|584537
|10978
|24903
|320
|21
|Manipur
|1903
|9
|4450
|120
|29
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1193
|-3
|1235
|73
|12
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|408
|-12
|612
|21
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|793
|-81
|3201
|134
|9
|25
|Odisha
|25288
|-470
|80770
|3484
|503
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4851
|2
|9675
|341
|240
|12
|27
|Punjab
|15849
|337
|38147
|1120
|1512
|59
|28
|Rajasthan
|13970
|145
|68124
|1312
|1069
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|429
|5
|1237
|12
|4
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52379
|-199
|374172
|6031
|7418
|96
|31
|Telangana
|32341
|642
|97402
|2240
|846
|10
|32
|Tripura
|4737
|371
|7847
|173
|118
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6042
|134
|14076
|426
|280
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|55538
|750
|176677
|4537
|3542
|56
|35
|West Bengal
|24822
|-458
|137616
|3346
|3283
|55
|Total#
|801282
|15286
|2901908
|62026
|66333
|1045
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.5 crore infections and over 8.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.