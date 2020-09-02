172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-2-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5786691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 8-lakh mark

With more than 8.08 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.45 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.33 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

With over 8.08 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Here are the five most-affected states:

related news

> Maharashtra - 8,08,306 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 4,45,139 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,33,969 cases

> Karnataka - 3,51,481 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,35,757 cases

India has recorded more than 37.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 66,333 deaths. Of these, more than 8.01 lakh are active cases while over 29.01 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,12,367 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands400-39 271467 46
2Andhra Pradesh101210934 3398769350 405384 
3Arunachal Pradesh1226297994 7
4Assam245141241 868951434 315
5Bihar16168-167 1215602020 62139 
6Chandigarh194283 2551120 57
7Chhattisgarh155331296 17567578 28710 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu262-22 212241 2
9Delhi158701244 1567281050 446218 
10Goa3962313 13850273 194
11Gujarat15708184 788871131 303414 
12Haryana11885514 538351163 70617 
13Himachal Pradesh1527-36 4688173 40
14Jammu and Kashmir802242 29484469 71714 
15Jharkhand152561160 281491006 42811 
16Karnataka910183764 2546265159 5837135 
17Kerala22578-975 536492111 298
18Ladakh720-53 1978104 35
19Madhya Pradesh14072158 499921335 142632 
20Maharashtra1988664467 58453710978 24903320 
21Manipur19034450120 29
22Meghalaya1193-3 123573 12
23Mizoram408-12 61221 0
24Nagaland793-81 3201134 9
25Odisha25288-470 807703484 50311 
26Puducherry48519675341 24012 
27Punjab15849337 381471120 151259 
28Rajasthan13970145 681241312 106913 
29Sikkim429123712 4
30Tamil Nadu52379-199 3741726031 741896 
31Telangana32341642 974022240 84610 
32Tripura4737371 7847173 118
33Uttarakhand6042134 14076426 28011 
34Uttar Pradesh55538750 1766774537 354256 
35West Bengal24822-458 1376163346 328355 
Total#80128215286 290190862026 663331045 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.5 crore infections and over 8.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.