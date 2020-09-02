Coronavirus state-wise tally September 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 8-lakh mark

With over 8.08 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 8,08,306 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 4,45,139 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,33,969 cases

> Karnataka - 3,51,481 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,35,757 cases

India has recorded more than 37.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 66,333 deaths. Of these, more than 8.01 lakh are active cases while over 29.01 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,12,367 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 400 -39 2714 67 46 2 Andhra Pradesh 101210 934 339876 9350 4053 84 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1226 6 2979 94 7 4 Assam 24514 1241 86895 1434 315 9 5 Bihar 16168 -167 121560 2020 621 39 6 Chandigarh 1942 83 2551 120 57 1 7 Chhattisgarh 15533 1296 17567 578 287 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 262 -22 2122 41 2 9 Delhi 15870 1244 156728 1050 4462 18 10 Goa 3962 313 13850 273 194 2 11 Gujarat 15708 184 78887 1131 3034 14 12 Haryana 11885 514 53835 1163 706 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 1527 -36 4688 173 40 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8022 42 29484 469 717 14 15 Jharkhand 15256 1160 28149 1006 428 11 16 Karnataka 91018 3764 254626 5159 5837 135 17 Kerala 22578 -975 53649 2111 298 4 18 Ladakh 720 -53 1978 104 35 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 14072 158 49992 1335 1426 32 20 Maharashtra 198866 4467 584537 10978 24903 320 21 Manipur 1903 9 4450 120 29 1 22 Meghalaya 1193 -3 1235 73 12 2 23 Mizoram 408 -12 612 21 0 24 Nagaland 793 -81 3201 134 9 25 Odisha 25288 -470 80770 3484 503 11 26 Puducherry 4851 2 9675 341 240 12 27 Punjab 15849 337 38147 1120 1512 59 28 Rajasthan 13970 145 68124 1312 1069 13 29 Sikkim 429 5 1237 12 4 1 30 Tamil Nadu 52379 -199 374172 6031 7418 96 31 Telangana 32341 642 97402 2240 846 10 32 Tripura 4737 371 7847 173 118 5 33 Uttarakhand 6042 134 14076 426 280 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 55538 750 176677 4537 3542 56 35 West Bengal 24822 -458 137616 3346 3283 55 Total# 801282 15286 2901908 62026 66333 1045 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.5 crore infections and over 8.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

