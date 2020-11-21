PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 21: Kerala's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5.5 lakh

With more than 17.68 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.69 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.57 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representational image
Kerala reported 6,028 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 20, pushing its tally past the 5.5 lakh mark.

With over 17.68 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,68,695 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,69,561 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,59,932 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,66,677 cases

> Kerala - 5,51,669 cases

India has recorded more than 90.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.32 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.3 lakh are active cases while over 84.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands148440810 61
2Andhra Pradesh15382-618 8376301829 692010 
3Arunachal Pradesh1082-45 1487070 49
4Assam320411 207029151 971
5Bihar5254-124 222420496 1212
6Chandigarh112116 15096133 255
7Chhattisgarh19817396 1968961427 269119 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3932752
9Delhi40936-2285 4681438775 8159118 
10Goa1295-48 44665198 672
11Gujarat13050373 1775151040 3837
12Haryana20150571 1900672508 213825 
13Himachal Pradesh6830-150 25455726 50012 
14Jammu and Kashmir5678118 98076539 1622
15Jharkhand2594-6 103624189 939
16Karnataka24771-417 8331692181 1162117 
17Kerala67954-398 4817186398 199728 
18Ladakh948-52 6743124 96
19Madhya Pradesh10402602 176006917 3138
20Maharashtra79268-1460 16429166945 46511155 
21Manipur289610 19620189 232
22Meghalaya88887 1015884 106
23Mizoram491-20 311186 5
24Nagaland134448 920898 56
25Odisha7040-360 3038971101 160816 
26Puducherry621-49 35355101 609
27Punjab6504310 133919492 457216 
28Rajasthan20923755 2146161993 213014 
29Sikkim265-31 427153 96
30Tamil Nadu13404-503 7417052173 1156818 
31Telangana12070-445 2491571367 1426
32Tripura917-42 31084116 366
33Uttarakhand3505-628 655621135 1138
34Uttar Pradesh23357600 4911312220 750020 
35West Bengal25599-274 4156093850 792350 
Total#439747-4047 847812449715 132726564 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.7 crore infections and over 13.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 21, 2020 09:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

