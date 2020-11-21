Coronavirus state-wise tally November 21: Kerala's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5.5 lakh

Kerala reported 6,028 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 20, pushing its tally past the 5.5 lakh mark.

With over 17.68 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,68,695 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,69,561 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,59,932 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,66,677 cases

> Kerala - 5,51,669 cases

India has recorded more than 90.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.32 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.3 lakh are active cases while over 84.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 148 3 4408 10 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 15382 -618 837630 1829 6920 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1082 -45 14870 70 49 4 Assam 3204 11 207029 151 971 2 5 Bihar 5254 -124 222420 496 1212 3 6 Chandigarh 1121 16 15096 133 255 1 7 Chhattisgarh 19817 396 196896 1427 2691 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 8 3275 1 2 9 Delhi 40936 -2285 468143 8775 8159 118 10 Goa 1295 -48 44665 198 672 2 11 Gujarat 13050 373 177515 1040 3837 7 12 Haryana 20150 571 190067 2508 2138 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 6830 -150 25455 726 500 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5678 118 98076 539 1622 4 15 Jharkhand 2594 -6 103624 189 939 2 16 Karnataka 24771 -417 833169 2181 11621 17 17 Kerala 67954 -398 481718 6398 1997 28 18 Ladakh 948 -52 6743 124 96 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 10402 602 176006 917 3138 9 20 Maharashtra 79268 -1460 1642916 6945 46511 155 21 Manipur 2896 10 19620 189 232 1 22 Meghalaya 888 87 10158 84 106 2 23 Mizoram 491 -20 3111 86 5 24 Nagaland 1344 48 9208 98 56 2 25 Odisha 7040 -360 303897 1101 1608 16 26 Puducherry 621 -49 35355 101 609 27 Punjab 6504 310 133919 492 4572 16 28 Rajasthan 20923 755 214616 1993 2130 14 29 Sikkim 265 -31 4271 53 96 1 30 Tamil Nadu 13404 -503 741705 2173 11568 18 31 Telangana 12070 -445 249157 1367 1426 3 32 Tripura 917 -42 31084 116 366 1 33 Uttarakhand 3505 -628 65562 1135 1138 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 23357 600 491131 2220 7500 20 35 West Bengal 25599 -274 415609 3850 7923 50 Total# 439747 -4047 8478124 49715 132726 564 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 5.7 crore infections and over 13.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

