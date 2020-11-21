Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally zooms to 2.19 lakh with 1,842 new cases; 19 more die
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 243rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 90,04,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,32,162 deaths. A total of 84,28,409 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,43,794 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.93 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.60 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.74 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.69 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Chhattisgarh records 1,842 new coronavirus cases
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Hong Kong has banned Air India flights from Delhi till December 3 after a few passengers on its flight earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 post-arrival, a senior government official said on November 20. This is the fifth time Air India's flights from India have been banned by the Hong Kong government for bringing passengers who tested positive for the viral infection after arrival.
Read more | Hong Kong bans Air India flights for fifth time as some passengers test COVID-19 positive
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Pfizer files COVID-19 vaccine application to US FDA
Pfizer Inc applied to US health regulators yesterday for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus. The application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes just days after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns.
Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla confirmed the application had been made in a video posted on the company's website yesterday afternoon. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19: Spokesman
Donald Trump Jr tested positive for COVID-19 this week and is experiencing no symptoms, according to a spokesman for the son of President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with seven cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the country's health authority said today. Mainland China also reported another 18 cases of asymptomatic cases on the day. It has so far reported an accumulated total of 86,414 COVID-19 cases, with the official death toll at 4,634. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh records 1,842 new coronavirus cases
With 1,842 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,19,404 and death toll reached 2,691 yesterday, a health official said. The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,96,896 after 108 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,177 patients completed their home isolation during the day. The state now has 19,817 active cases, the official informed. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 28 states and union territories have less than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be available by the end of 2020: White House
The Trump administration is ready with a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine across the country as soon as the US Food and Drug Administration gives the necessary Emergency Use Authorisation to them, the White House said. As many as 40 million doses of such vaccine will be available by the end of the year, it said. (PTI)
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 243rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 6.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.