Coronavirus state-wise tally May 20: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat cross 12,000

With 37,136 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,448), Gujarat (12,140) and Delhi (10,554 ).
India has recorded 1,06,750 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,303 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 61,149 are active cases while 42,298 people have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
The Maharashtra government on May 19 eased some restrictions in orange and green zones, but continued most restrictions in red zones.
However, in red zones such as Mumbai and Pune, e-commerce companies can now deliver non-essentials. Autos, taxis, continue to be prohibited in red zones, and private offices will have to remain closed.
According to a PTI report, a record 1,08,233 samples were tested across the country on May 19, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to over 24 lakh.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2532
|1621
|52
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|142
|41
|4
|5
|Bihar
|1498
|534
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|200
|57
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|101
|59
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|10554
|4750
|168
|10
|Goa
|46
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|12140
|5043
|719
|12
|Haryana
|964
|627
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|92
|47
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1317
|653
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|231
|127
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1397
|544
|40
|17
|Kerala
|642
|497
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5465
|2630
|258
|20
|Maharashtra
|37136
|9639
|1325
|21
|Manipur
|9
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|978
|277
|5
|25
|Puducherry
|18
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|2002
|1642
|38
|27
|Rajasthan
|5845
|3337
|143
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|12448
|4895
|84
|29
|Telangana
|1634
|1010
|38
|30
|Tripura
|173
|116
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|111
|52
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4926
|2918
|123
|33
|West Bengal
|2961
|1074
|250
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1096
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|106750#
|42298
|3303
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 49 lakh infections and more than 3.23 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
