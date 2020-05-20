Coronavirus state-wise tally May 20: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat cross 12,000

India has recorded 1,06,750 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,303 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 61,149 are active cases while 42,298 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 37,136 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,448), Gujarat (12,140) and Delhi (10,554 ).

The Maharashtra government on May 19 eased some restrictions in orange and green zones, but continued most restrictions in red zones.

However, in red zones such as Mumbai and Pune, e-commerce companies can now deliver non-essentials. Autos, taxis, continue to be prohibited in red zones, and private offices will have to remain closed.

According to a PTI report, a record 1,08,233 samples were tested across the country on May 19, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to over 24 lakh.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2532 1621 52 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 142 41 4 5 Bihar 1498 534 9 6 Chandigarh 200 57 3 7 Chhattisgarh 101 59 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 10554 4750 168 10 Goa 46 7 0 11 Gujarat 12140 5043 719 12 Haryana 964 627 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 92 47 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1317 653 17 15 Jharkhand 231 127 3 16 Karnataka 1397 544 40 17 Kerala 642 497 4 18 Ladakh 43 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 5465 2630 258 20 Maharashtra 37136 9639 1325 21 Manipur 9 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 978 277 5 25 Puducherry 18 9 1 26 Punjab 2002 1642 38 27 Rajasthan 5845 3337 143 28 Tamil Nadu 12448 4895 84 29 Telangana 1634 1010 38 30 Tripura 173 116 0 31 Uttarakhand 111 52 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 4926 2918 123 33 West Bengal 2961 1074 250 Cases being reassigned to states 1096 Total number of confirmed cases in India 106750# 42298 3303 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 49 lakh infections and more than 3.23 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

