you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 20: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat cross 12,000

With 37,136 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,448), Gujarat (12,140) and Delhi (10,554 ).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded 1,06,750 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,303 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 61,149 are active cases while 42,298 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The Maharashtra government on May 19 eased some restrictions in orange and green zones, but continued most restrictions in red zones.

However, in red zones such as Mumbai and Pune, e-commerce companies can now deliver non-essentials. Autos, taxis, continue to be prohibited in red zones, and private offices will have to remain closed.

According to a PTI report, a record 1,08,233 samples were tested across the country on May 19, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to over 24 lakh.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2532162152
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam142414
5Bihar14985349
6Chandigarh200573
7Chhattisgarh101590
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi105544750168
10Goa4670
11Gujarat121405043719
12Haryana96462714
13Himachal Pradesh92473
14Jammu and Kashmir131765317
15Jharkhand2311273
16Karnataka139754440
17Kerala6424974
18Ladakh43430
19Madhya Pradesh54652630258
20Maharashtra3713696391325
21Manipur920
22Meghalaya13121
23Mizoram110
24Odisha9782775
25Puducherry1891
26Punjab2002164238
27Rajasthan58453337143
28Tamil Nadu12448489584
29Telangana1634101038
30Tripura1731160
31Uttarakhand111521
32Uttar Pradesh49262918123
33West Bengal29611074250
Cases being reassigned to states1096
Total number of confirmed cases in India106750#422983303
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 49 lakh infections and more than 3.23 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 20, 2020 09:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

