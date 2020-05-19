App
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government relaxes lockdown rules; allows shops, public transport in non-red zones

Rickshaws, taxis and cabs will not be allowed to ply in red zones, the state government has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state, Maharashtra government on May 19 has eased coronavirus lockdown rules significantly in the non-red zones.

It allowed e-commerce of non-essential goods from today.

The state government has also allowed public transport services to start functioning in non-red zones.

The state government has allowed opening of stadiums, sports complexes and public places in non-red zones. However, no events shall be held with spectators, the government has said.

In addition to this, shops, malls, establishments and industries, too, have been allowed to open in red zones, but that will only be for upkeep and maintenance purposes and no commercial activities will be allowed.

Rickshaws, taxis and cabs will not be allowed to ply in red zones, the state government has said, adding that intra-district  transport will be allowed with 50 percent capacity.

Maharashtra lockdown 4.0 guidelines | People's movement in red zones:

Taxi/cab aggregators: No

Rickshaw: No

Four wheelers: Only for essential purpose (one driver + 2).

Two wheelers: Only for essential purpose (one rider).

The state government has also redrawn the red zones, with municipal corporations of Mumbai, MMR, Pune city, Solapur city, Aurangabad city, Malegaon, Dhule, Nasik city, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati falling in red zones.

In his televised address to the people, a day after the state government extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 31, Thackeray had said that 50,000 industrial units have already resumed their activities in the state.

"I appeal to residents of green zones, especially youths, to come forward to work in various industries and make the state 'Atmanirbhar'," the chief minister said.

First Published on May 19, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

