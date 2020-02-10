App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swachh toilets scam in Madhya Pradesh: 4.5 lakh loos and Rs 540 cr used to build them vanish, says report

The officials realised something was amiss when a few from Betul’s tribal Lakkadjam panchayat raised an alarm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

More than 4.5 lakh toilets that were supposed to have been built from money handed out to beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh between 2012 and 2018 are missing.

According to a Times of India report, the toilets were supposed to have been photographed and geo-tagged by the concerned authorities. These toilets were supposed to have been built after handing out Rs 540 crore to beneficiaries, but they exist only on paper.

The officials realised something was amiss when a few from Betul’s tribal Lakkadjam panchayat raised an alarm. Initial probes revealed that four of the beneficiaries mentioned in the report did not even know that toilets had been built in their name.

Close

The report noted that on the government portal, one could see the fake beneficiaries posing in front of toilets. The report noted that officials, after carrying out an investigation, discovered that the photographs that were tabled as proof were often those of their neighbours' toilets.

related news

Explaining how the scamsters might have pulled the feat, Ajit Tiwari, the Deputy Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) in Madhya Pradesh, said, “The GPS tag on Swachh toilets are precise up to six metres. So, what the crooks might have done is taken pictures of toilets in the vicinity and uploaded them in the name of new beneficiaries or put up pictures of toilets constructed before 2012.”

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #Madhya Pradesh #scam #toilet

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.