Citizenship Act protests: Here's what top leaders of India said on the contentious law

As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act gain momentum across the countries, political leaders are giving out comments ranging from how the contentious legislation will not affect Indian citizens to how it has created ‘religious hysteria’ among the citizens.

Let’s take a look at who has said what on the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill:

PM Narendra Modi: Asserting that violent protests against the CAA are “unfortunate and deeply distressing”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets said the Act was passed “by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support”.

“I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act,” Modi said.

“We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance,” he added.

Amit Shah: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, “CAA is to give citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees, it is not to take away citizenship of any Indian.”

Accusing “some parties” of spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interest, Shah said, “I request students to go through the CAA once and not fall in their trap.”

Sonia Gandhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi said with the passage of the Bill, the Centre intends to spread "instability in the country, cause violence, take away the rights of the youth and create an atmosphere of religious hysteria" for its political gains. Gandhi had later led a delegation of political leaders to meet President Ram Nath Kovind so as to discuss the matter.

Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, through a tweet, said CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) are “weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India”.

“The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC,” he added.

Uddhav Thackeray: Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said they had posed several questions to the government on the constitutionality of the Act, which haven't yet been answered.

“Sena will not change its stance under pressure. Let the court decide if the legislation is in line with the Constitution. We can take a call after that," Thackeray said.

Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at a rally in Kolkata, said the Centre will have to implement NRC and CAB in the state “over my dead body”.

“It will never happen. India is for everyone. Agar sabka saath nahi rahega to sabka vikas kaise hoga? What is the citizenship Act for? We are all citizens. Didn’t you cast your vote? Don’t you live here?,” Mamata rebuked.

Sitaram Yechury: CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that his party would file a petition in the Supreme Court against CAA, asserting that the amended law is against constitutional provisions.

Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was “concerned” about the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. He urged that peace be restored immediately and sought a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.