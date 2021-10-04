MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Children with comorbidities to get COVID-19 vaccine first: NK Arora

The Centre is working on how to identify kids who are at the highest risk of getting the severe disease and may require hospitalisation, Arora said.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)


Children with comorbidities will be prioritised for the COVID-19 vaccine once the paediatric drive commences, said National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Chairperson Dr NK Arora.

"We are going to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination for children with comorbidities so that we immediately immunise them and the rest of

the population who are healthy can be immunised subsequently," Arora told news agency ANI.

Read | Zydus Cadila proposes Rs 1900 for three-dose COVID vaccine; Govt negotiating to bring it down

He said that the Centre is working on how to identify kids who are at the highest risk of getting the severe disease and may require hospitalisation.

Within the next couple of weeks, the list will be available in the public domain, he said, adding that arrangements are being made across the country so that children do not have to travel to places and ensure the vaccine is made available in all districts.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

India had in August approved Zydus Cadila's three-dose needle-free vaccine ZyCoV-D, making it the first vaccine to be administered in the age-group of 12 to 18, besides adults.

Also read: Zydus Cadila gets nod for phase 3 trial of two-dose regimen of ZyCoV-D

According to media reports, ZyCoV-D will be introduced in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive by October 20. Different batches of ZyCoV-D are in the final round of quality checks at the country’s apex vaccine testing laboratory in Himachal Pradesh. The vaccine will be introduced in the country’s immunisation programme by October 15-20, according to the reports.

Talks are underway between the Centre and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of ZyCov-D after the pharma company reportedly proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #India
first published: Oct 4, 2021 11:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.