Children with comorbidities to get COVID-19 vaccine first: NK Arora

(Representative image)

Children with comorbidities will be prioritised for the COVID-19 vaccine once the paediatric drive commences, said National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Chairperson Dr NK Arora.

"We are going to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination for children with comorbidities so that we immediately immunise them and the rest of

the population who are healthy can be immunised subsequently," Arora told news agency ANI.

He said that the Centre is working on how to identify kids who are at the highest risk of getting the severe disease and may require hospitalisation.

Within the next couple of weeks, the list will be available in the public domain, he said, adding that arrangements are being made across the country so that children do not have to travel to places and ensure the vaccine is made available in all districts.

India had in August approved Zydus Cadila's three-dose needle-free vaccine ZyCoV-D, making it the first vaccine to be administered in the age-group of 12 to 18, besides adults.

According to media reports, ZyCoV-D will be introduced in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive by October 20. Different batches of ZyCoV-D are in the final round of quality checks at the country’s apex vaccine testing laboratory in Himachal Pradesh. The vaccine will be introduced in the country’s immunisation programme by October 15-20, according to the reports.