Zydus Cadila gets nod for phase 3 trial of two-dose regimen of ZyCoV-D

Zydus Cadila has secured a nod from India's drug regulator to conduct the phase 3 trials of a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has granted permission to the company to conduct phase 3 trials of ZyCoV-D, as per an Economic Times report.

The drug regulator had in August given Emergency Use Authorisation to the three-dose vaccine for everyone above the age of 12.

The company is now evaluating a two-dose regime with 3mg in each dose.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission to conduct the Phase III clinical trial subject to the condition that, the volume of blood to be withdrawn in the pediatric cohort shall be as per National Ethical Guidelines for Biomedical and Health Research Involving Human Participants issued by ICMR," the minutes of the meeting said.

The needle-free three-dose vaccine by Zydus is likely to be introduced in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme shortly.

Talks are underway between the Centre and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of ZyCov-D after the pharma company reportedly proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab.

The vaccine is to be given on days zero, 28 and 56.

"Since this is a three-dose vaccine and comes with a needleless delivery system, it would have a differential pricing than the existing vaccines which are being used in the COVID vaccination programme," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said recently.

Vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, these are two-dose vaccines.