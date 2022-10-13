English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Canada's CPPIB pumps more money into NHAI's infrastructure investment trust

    CPPIB will continue to own 25 percent of the NHAI InvIT units after the latest transaction

    Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) today announced an equity investment of Rs 357 crore (C$60 million) in an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

    This investment in National Highways Infra Trust comes after a C$257 million initial investment in NHAI InvIT's initial public offering in November last year for 25 percent of the units.

    CPPIB will continue to own 25 percent of the NHAI InvIT units after the latest transaction.

    "We have been an active investor in India’s infrastructure sector since 2014. This follow-on investment further deepens our commitment to the NHAI InvIT platform to acquire road projects across the country, ultimately delivering solid long-term returns for the CPP Fund," said Scott Lawrence, Managing Director & Global Head of Infrastructure, CPPIB.

    Also read | NHAI's InvIT raises funds through follow-on issuance for acquisition of three road projects

    Close

    Related stories

    Three brownfield toll roads that are currently owned by NHAI will be purchased with the proceeds from the latest deal. The acquisition will expand National Highways Infra Trust's portfolio to eight toll roads from five, all of which were acquired from NHAI, a statutory organisation established in 1988 by an Act of parliament and charged with planning, maintaining, and operating national highways.

    The total portfolio of NHAI InvIT currently spans across six Indian states—Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana—and covers an area of about 636 kilometres.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Canada Pension Plan Investment Board #CPP Investments #Highways of India #National Highways Authority of India #National Highways Infra Trust #NHAI #NHAI InvIT
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 12:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.