Cabinet approves raising Rs 15,000 cr EBR for Swachh Bharat Mission

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved raising funds up to Rs 15,000 as Extra Budgetery Resources (EBR) for Swachh Bharat Mission during the financial year 2018-19.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet's decision would benefit around 1.5 crore rural households eligible for incentives under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) and also gram panchayats for Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM).

"...Raising funds up to Rs 15,000 crore as Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) (Gol Fully Serviced Bonds) for Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) (SBMG) during the financial year 2018-19 through NABARD," the government said in a statement.

The Cabinet also approved an expansion of the scope of work of International Centre for Drinking Water Quality to authorise it for receiving EBR funds for SBM(G), disbursement of the same to the states/UTs implementing agencies, and its repayment, it said.

It also approved the renaming of the International Centre for Drinking Water Quality as National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality (NCDWS & Q).

The funds would be utilised to achieve and sustain Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in the villages across the country.

The loan amount of Rs 15,000 crore would be repaid to NABARD as single bullet payment at the end of 10th year from the date of loan disbursement as per the agreed terms and conditions, it added.