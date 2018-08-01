App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves raising Rs 15,000 cr EBR for Swachh Bharat Mission

Chaired by PM Modi, the Cabinet's decision would benefit around 1.5 crore rural households eligible for incentives under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) and also gram panchayats for Solid and Liquid Waste Management.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved raising funds up to Rs 15,000 as Extra Budgetery Resources (EBR) for Swachh Bharat Mission during the financial year 2018-19.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet's decision would benefit around 1.5 crore rural households eligible for incentives under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) and also gram panchayats for Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM).

"...Raising funds up to Rs 15,000 crore as Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) (Gol Fully Serviced Bonds) for Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) (SBMG) during the financial year 2018-19 through NABARD," the government said in a statement.

The Cabinet also approved an expansion of the scope of work of International Centre for Drinking Water Quality to authorise it for receiving EBR funds for SBM(G), disbursement of the same to the states/UTs implementing agencies, and its repayment, it said.

It also approved the renaming of the International Centre for Drinking Water Quality as National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality (NCDWS & Q).

The funds would be utilised to achieve and sustain Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in the villages across the country.

The loan amount of Rs 15,000 crore would be repaid to NABARD as single bullet payment at the end of 10th year from the date of loan disbursement as per the agreed terms and conditions, it added.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #India #PM Modi #Politics #Swacch Bharat

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.