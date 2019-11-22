BJP levelling false allegations as it is afraid: Siddaramaiah

Under attack from the ruling BJP in Karnataka, former chief minister Siddaramaiah on November 22 claimed that the saffron party as also the JD (S) were "afraid" of him and hence were spreading false information.

Ahead of the December 5 bypolls to 15 constituencies in the state, several BJP leaders have targeted Siddaramaiah claiming that there was resentment within the Congress over his style of functioning and leaders have stayed away from campaigning along with him.

Who are all these people with me? Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about BJP leaders claims that he was abandoned by Congress leaders while campaigning.

Speaking to reporters here, he said "BJP, also JD(S), are afraid of Siddaramaiah, so they are making false allegations against me. Siddaramaiah also took to Twitter, wondering as to why BJP leaders were targeting him.

It looks like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah may have promised the state BJP leaders some prize to whoever criticizes me the most. If Im alone, why should they be afraid of me at all? he tweeted.

Union Minister and BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda, terming Siddaramaiah as lonely, said he was losing mental balance as he was troubled by internal differences within the party and no leaders were present during his electioneering.

Who is with Siddaramaiah in Congress? Parameshwara and D K Shivakumar have chosen their own path, Mallikarjun Kharge has disappeared. H K Patil is also not seen..," he said.

Housing minister V Somanna has said Siddaramaiah was lonely in the Congress and no party leaders were joining hands with him.

According to revenue minister R Ashoka, many senior leaders in the Congress party had abandoned Siddaramaiah as there was clear division between old and new Congress.

The BJPs attack against the Congress Legislature party leader has come amid Congress sources recently stating that several senior party leaders were upset with Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Raos unilateral style of functioning, and their opinion not being considered during selection of candidates for the bypolls.

However, coming to Siddaramaiahs defence, Rao alleged that BJP leaders did not have anything else to focus on and hence were targeting Siddaramaiah by claiming that he was left alone in the campaigning.

All Congress leaders were on the field and cooperating, he said.

Meanwhile, alleging high-handedness on part of the police against Congress workers coming for party campaign or rallies, Siddaramaiah said he has spoken to the city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and warned of a street protest if oppression continues.