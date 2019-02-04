BJP leaders have turned 'allergic' to Lokpal, says Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday claimed that senior BJP leaders who once vehemently backed his Lokpal demand had turned 'allergic' to it after coming to power.

The 81-year-old, who has lost 4.25 kg in the last six days since his fast over appointment of the anti-corruption watchdogs began, also accused the ruling dispensation of betraying people who voted it to power in 2014.

"During my Ramlila Maidan agitation on Lokpal and Lokayukta, the entire country stood up. An atmosphere was created. That is the reason why you (BJP) came to power. Now you are betraying the people who brought you to power," Hazare said.

"Leaders like Arun Jaitely and Sushma Swaraj had once vehemently defended the Lokpal demand in Parliament. But after coming to power, they are mum over it. It looks like they are allergic to Lokpal and Lokayukta. The agitation brought them to power but they have forgotten it," Hazare told reporters.

Hazare rubbished reports about 'envoys of Maharashtra government' claiming that most of his demands have been met.

"The state government says that 90 per cent of my demands have been met. How can you (government) lie about it. Have I gone crazy to continue my fast unto death if 90 per cent demands have been met," Hazare said.

Meanwhile, as concerns over Hazare's health grew, the Shiv Sena and MNS sought the BJP-led government's intervention to save his life.

Hazare began his fast on January 30 at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, demanding appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra and resolution of farmers' issues.

"Anna now weighs 71.1 kg and has lost 4.25 kg weight since his fast began. His blood pressure is also increasing due to fasting," Dr Dhananjay Pote, a doctor attending to him, told PTI Monday.

Pote has been asked by the villagers to keep a tab on Hazare's health and prepare a daily report.

Several people, including government officials, have met Hazare in the last six days and requested him to end his fast.

Minister of state for Defence Subhash Bhamre reached Hazare's village Monday evening to talk to him as a representative of the Union government. Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, who accompanied him, said, "There will be some solution by tomorrow."

Ralegan Siddhi villagers Monday evening said they will 'ban' entry of government staff in the village. "We do not want any government official or employee to visit our village on Tuesday. We will block the roads by parking our vehicles and carts on the roads," a villager said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and water conservationist Rajendra Singh met Hazare on Monday and extended their support to his agitation.

Thackeray asked him not to sacrifice his life for the "useless" government.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, had Sunday extended his support to Hazare, asking him to emulate socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and lead an agitation against corruption.

The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday, appealed to the BJP-led government to save his life.

Hazare had earlier warned that if the Modi government did not fulfil its promises, he would return his Padma Bhushan award.

The activist has been demanding appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, and resolution of farmers' issues.

He has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.

Raj Thackeray asked Hazare to end his protest and conduct a joint tour of the state with him to "bury" the BJP- led government.

"I have appealed Anna not to sacrifice his life for these useless people. I have also asked him not to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and any of his promises," he said.

Thackeray said on December 18, 2013 Modi had tweeted in favour of the Lokpal Bill.

"Now, almost five years of the Modi government is completed but no action has been taken so far. Today, the people in power are there because of Anna's agitation in 2013. They should not forget it," he said.

Thackeray said he was surprised that even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was part of Hazare's agitation some years ago and came into national limelight from there, had not visited the activist or enquired about his health.

"The entire country got to know Kejriwal because of Anna's agitation. Now, he (Kejriwal) is in power and not showing concern towards Anna's health," he said.