Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav says will contest against Nitish Kumar in his home turf Nalanda: Report

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that he will contest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from his home turf Nalanda as well after filing nominations from Raghopur seat for Bihar Assembly election.

Tejashwi, who has been chosen by the anti-NDA group as its chief ministerial candidate, is seeking re-election from the Raghopur seat he won on his maiden outing in electoral politics in 2015.

Accompanied by elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and senior party leader Bhola Rai, Tejashwi submitted his nomination papers to the Sub Divisional Officer-cum election officer for the Raghopur seat in Vaishali collectorate in Hajipur on October 14.

"Let him select any one constituency from home district Nalanda and I will contest against him," said the 30-year-old, according to an NDTV report.

He said that Bihar is "heading for a change", indicating that the people will pay back Kumar for his abrupt change of team halfway through the term, the report stated.

Yadav also took a swipe at CM Nitish Kumar as he described him as "bechara mukhya mantri" (helpless chief minister) who he said failed to win either special status for Bihar from the union government or a central university status for the Patna university.

Four-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had emerged as a giant killer after defeating former chief minister Rabri Devi from the same seat in the 2010 polls, had lost to Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son last time. But, at that time BJP was fighting alone and Tejashwi was a nominee of the grand alliance which then comprised of RJD, JD(U) and Congress.

Located on the bank of river Ganga across capital Patna, Raghopur is a Yadav dominated constituency, which Lalu Prasad represented in the assembly twice since 1995 and his wife Rabri Devi from 2005-10.

Yadav’s main BJP rival Satish Kumar also filed nominations from the Raghopur seat on the day.

People of Raghopur will vote in the second phase of Bihar elections on November 3.

(With inputs from PTI)