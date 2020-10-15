Live now
Oct 15, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: LJD chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini joins Congress
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections later in 2020. The Election Commission of India has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, repeating four state ministers and the majority of the sitting MLAs. Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav has joined the Congress in the presence of local leaders. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here:
BJP releases its final list of candidates
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | Deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi will camapaign in Jamui, Gurua and Aurangabad today. First phase of polling will be held in Bihar on October 28.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav joined the Congress yesterday in the presence of local leaders.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | BJP releases its final list of candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, repeating four state ministers and the majority of the sitting MLAs. With this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28. All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7, the party has said.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
The Election Commission of India has announced three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.