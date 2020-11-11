Bihar Election 2020: NDA retains Bihar in a nail-biter; here's the list of key candidates who won

The nail-biting Bihar Election 2020 finally wrapped up late at night on November 10, with the National Democratic Alliance managing to touch the half way mark and Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the single-largest party with 75 seats.

The elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly were held in three phases this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the list of key candidates who won the election:

Tejashwi Yadav: The Mahaghatbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate emerged successful in Raghopur, with 96,619 votes which make up 48.56 percent of the votes cast.

Tej Pratap Yadav: The elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the brother of Tejashwi won the Hasanpur constituency by 20,139 votes, with 47.27 percent vote share against the JDU candidate Raj Kumar Ray.

Niranjan Kumar Mehta: In Bihariganj, the JDU's Niranjan Kumar Mehta defeated the Congress's Subhashini Yadav. Mehta polled 81,531 votes, 43.63 percent of the votes cast.

Shreyasi Singh: Shreyasi Singh bagged Jamui with more than 37,657 votes, defeating the RJD's Vijay Prakash.

Ashok Ranjan Jha: The BJP's Ashok Ranjan Jha defeated Lovely Anand in Saharsa, by a margin of 19,679 votes.

Sandeep Saurav: The CPIMLL candidate won with 30,915 votes against Jai Vardhan Yadav who was the BJP candidate.

The BJP candidate won comfortably against the Congress' Pravin Singh in the Patna Sahib constituency. Yadav received more 82,557 votes, about 17,000 more than his closest competitor.

Shrawon Kumar: The sitting MLA and the JDU candidate won against the JVKP's Kaushlendra Kumar, the LJP's Ram Keshwar Prasad, and Congress candidate Gunjan Patel in the Nalanda assembly seat. Kumar tallied 66,066 votes, 38.97 percent of the total votes cast.

Anant Kumar Singh: The incumbent MLA and criminal-turned-politician has won by defeating the JDU candidate Rajeev Lochan by a margin of 35,757 votes in Mokama.

Jitan Ram Manjhi: The HAM president and former Bihar chief minister won the Imamganj constituency. He garnered 45.36 percent or 78,509 votes out of the 172,904 votes cast. Manjhi defeated Uday Narain Choudhary of the RJD by a margin of 16,034 votes.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s candidate won the Parsa constituency. He garnered 44.36 percent or 67,776 votes. Ray defeated Chandrika Roy who was the candidate for the JDU.