'Big relief', says Delhi CM after CBSE Class 12th board exams cancelled. Here's how others reacted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 announced that the Class 12th board exams 2021 for students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stands cancelled for this year in view of the COVID-19 situation in India.

Reacting to the development that PM Modi said was in the interest of the CBSE Class 12 students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter: "I am glad the 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief!"



We are glad Modi govt finally heeded to the demands of the Indian people, Shri @RahulGandhi, Smt. @priyankagandhi & the Congress party, to prioritise the safety & health of our students.#cbseboardexams https://t.co/wYSnRpfzF0

— Congress (@INCIndia) June 1, 2021

Here's how some others reacted:



Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today!

All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead.#cbseboardexams — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 1, 2021





Class 12th CBSE board exam cancelled.

Nothing is above safety of our students.

I welcome the student friendly decision of our PM @narendramodi Ji.#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/v0x9MgeM2B

— Harshavardhan Muppavarapu (@vardhan08) June 1, 2021



After consultation with ministers, states & students, PM Modi today announced to cancel Class XII CBSE Board Exams with a view to safeguarding the health & future of the youth. It's a good decision and a huge step for the new generation: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/50hZa14vGv

— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021



We welcome the decision. This decision is in favour of students and teachers. Earlier we have demanded the same. Students should be calculated on their earlier performances: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board exams pic.twitter.com/EGiLsUQLF4 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021





#cbseboardexams2021 have been cancelled. Now #CBSE should let #students know about the assessment criteria, that would be used to asses students, soon in order to avoid stress and anxiety amongst students. #cbseboardexams #CBSEclass12 #boardexams2021 #Class12Exams https://t.co/a7IE7upl2H — Dr. Ashwani Kumar (@DrAshwani_Kumar) June 1, 2021

