'Big relief', says Delhi CM after CBSE Class 12th board exams cancelled. Here's how others reacted

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress party have welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE 12th class board exams 2021.

Moneycontrol News
June 01, 2021 / 08:50 PM IST
Representational image


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 announced that the Class 12th board exams 2021 for students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stands cancelled for this year in view of the COVID-19 situation in India.

Reacting to the development that PM Modi said was in the interest of the CBSE Class 12 students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter: "I am glad the 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief!"

Here's how some others reacted:

TAGS: #CBSE Board Exams 2021 #CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 #Central Board of Secondary Education
first published: Jun 1, 2021 08:50 pm

