Bharat Biotech plans to hike Covaxin production to 12 million doses a month by July: Report

Bharat Biotech plans to raise production of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to 12 million doses per month by July, form the current 5 million.

The Hyderabad-based company has made preparations to begin bulk production at its Bengaluru facility, The Economic Times reported.

"The company has got the test licence to start production of Covaxin in Bengaluru. The fill-finish lines of its existing Hyderabad facility will be used before the vaccine is sent to the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) for final approval," a government official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The second wave of COVID-19 cases in India has created an urgent need for more doses of Covaxin and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield), and emergency approvals of more vaccines.

Bharat Biotech has had discussions regarding tie-ups with other companies to boost manufacturing of shots, The Economic Times reported.

"The demand for Covaxin has gone up manifold and hence there is a need to ramp up production. The technology can be transferred to those companies which are BSL (bio safety level) III or are interested in upgrading their facility," a source told the paper.

Bharat Biotech has sought Rs 150 crore in funding — Rs 75 crore each for its facilities at Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the report said.

As of 7 am on April 12, 10.45 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the Union health ministry.