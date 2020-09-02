Bad Boy Billionaires | Hyderabad Civil Court restrains release of Netflix film on plea by B Ramalinga Raju

The Hyderabad civil court on September 1 restrained Netflix from releasing Bad Boy Billionaires which was set for September 2 release, as a petition requesting the same was filed by B Ramalinga Raju who was convicted in the Satyam Scandal.

The Netflix documentary based on four Indian billionaires - Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju, is described as an "investigative docuseries" that "explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons".

As per a report by The News Minute, Ramalinga Raju filed a stay order to saying that it would invade his privacy in an unlawful manner and also claimed that the narrative contained half-truth which was designed to bring down his reputation.

What was the Satyam scam all about?

Over Rs 7,000 crore Satyam scam came to light in January 7, 2009 when Ramalinga Raju confessed that the company's account books and profits were inflated over many years to the tune of several crores of rupees.

In April 2015, a special CBI court had sentenced him, his two brothers and seven others for seven years in prison. However, a month later, the metropolitan sessions court suspended their sentence and granted them bail.

He was arrested two days later based on a complaint filed by some shareholders. The CBI had filed three chargesheets against Raju and the other accused, charging them with cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, falsification of accounts, and breach of trust.

Not just B Ramalinga Raju, the other billionaires spoken about in the Netflix's web series have apparently also come forward. The Delhi High Court on August 26 asked Netflix whether it can provide a pre-screening of documentary ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ to Mehul Choksi, an accused in the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.