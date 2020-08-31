Bad Boy Billionaires: Netflix looks to move SC to challenge order restraining use of Subrata Roy's name

Netflix looks to move the Supreme Court against an order passed by a local court in Bihar, which restrained it from using Sahara India Chairman Subrata Roy's name in its upcoming documentary series Bad Boy Billionaires.

Netflix will move the apex court on August 31 and file a writ seeking vacation of the stay ordered by the court in Araria, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Netflix will make a mention to hear the writ petition, sources told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Bihar court's order said, "the order is interim in nature and the same shall be decided on merits after hearing both the parties," The Economic Times reported.

Roy claimed that a London based director said a web feature will be made on his life, which would be titled "Billionaires," the report added.

Netflix is slated to release Bad Boy Billionaires in India on September 2, which it describes as an "investigative docuseries" that "explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons".