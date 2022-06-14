Authorities step up measures to deal with spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi

(Image: Reuters)

Deploying more people for monitoring home isolation cases, restocking medicines and aggressive contact tracing to identify affected areas, district authorities have ramped up measures to tackle the current spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Delhi's single-day COVID-19 infections breached the one thousand mark on Tuesday as it logged 1,118 cases, with a positivity rate of 6.50 per cent and two fatalities. It was on May 10 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

According to a government doctor posted in the west district, they have directed all public health centres in the district to increase the number of teams deployed for monitoring home isolation cases. "We have issued an order to increase the number of teams and have sought a report from them on it. We have also sought information from them on the available stocks of COVID-19 medicines and also if the stocks of any medications are running out. If there is a shortage of any medicines, we will put in the request with the DGHS," he said.

The official also said that health teams that interact with the patients have been asked to take minute details about travel history, location of offices and all the areas where the patient had visited three to four days before testing positive. "After getting details like the location of the office and all the areas where the patient visited, we will be studying the COVID-19 trend there," he asserted.

The official also shared that they have also reviewed the status of the hospital beds, including those with oxygen and ventilator facilities. "Despite the spike in cases, the hospitalisation rate is low. People with comorbidities are getting hospitalised and there are also instances where trauma patients or those coming for treatment of other illnesses turn out to be positive for the infection," he added. "Despite the spike in cases, the hospitalisation rate is low.

On Monday, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. He directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples in Delhi to "proactively" detect the prevalence of any new variant amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the city. Underlining the need for enhanced testing coupled with a focus on the strategy of testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating to successfully fight the Covid pandemic, the L-G directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of the cases being reported to detect if there any new variant has emerged.

Another official posted in the New Delhi district said that at the public health centres, there is already testing on demand. "In view of the increase in cases, we have also started testing low-risk contacts of the patients, especially in those areas where the positivity rate is high.

"Earlier, low-risk contacts would not be tested and would only be quarantined but now in areas where a high number of infections are being reported, we are testing even those who have minimal chances of infection," he said. An administrative official at the southeast district said that they are on alert mode and are closely monitoring the situation.

The official also said that the directives given during the DDMA meeting on Monday will be complied with. "Our surveillance is going on. We are focusing more on testing and contact tracing. Special emphasis is being given on strategies to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour which include wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing," the official said.

Saxena had also directed officials on Monday to remain vigilant and not let the guard down as far as hospital preparedness is concerned. He appealed to people in Delhi to voluntarily adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.