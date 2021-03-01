English
Asaduddin Owaisi raises questions over Covishield as PM Modi receives Covaxin shot, asks govt to clear confusion

In early January, India’s drug regulator had approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the Oxford/AstraZeneca-developed Covishield, which is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) — for emergency use in the country.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on March 1 raised questions over the efficacy of Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the first shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.


In early January, India's drug regulator had approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the Oxford/AstraZeneca-developed Covishield, which is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) — for emergency use in the country.


COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing


Citing a German government report, Owaisi has claimed that Covishield is effective for those between 18 and 64 years and it isn't effective for the ones above 64. He further asked the govt to clear the confusion.


Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic


"As per German govt, Covishield isn't as effective for people aged 64 & above as it's for people aged between 18 and 64. Can government clarify the confusion? It's a coincidence that the PM took Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine today. However, I urge all to get vaccinated," the Hyderabad MP told ANI.

The Prime Minister was administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN jab at AIIMS in Delhi as India began the third and the largest phase of vaccination drive against COVID-19 on March 1, which will reach out to around 27 crore of population aged above 60, or above 45 with comorbid conditions.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination guide: How to register, book appointment on Co-WIN portal and other key points

PM Modi was administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19, according to a video posted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Modi taking the indigenously developed Covaxin dose is being seen as an attempt to allay fears over the vaccine’s efficacy.

TAGS: #Asaduddin Owaisi #COVAXIN #Covishield #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Mar 1, 2021 08:20 pm

