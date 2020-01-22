Asaduddin Owaisi dares Amit Shah for public debate on CAA with 'bearded man'

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on January 21 challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a debate on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Owaisi's remark came after Shah threw an open challenge for a public debate on the issue to those political leaders who are opposing CAA, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Responding to Shah's dare, Owaisi, who was addressing a rally in Karimnagar district ahead of the municipal polls on January 25, challenged Shah to debate the legislation with him.

"I am here.. debate with me.. why (debate) with these people...Daadi wale se karo na (Debate with a bearded man; a contemptuous innuendo for a Muslim man). We will talk and debate on CAA, NPR and NRC," Owaisi retorted.

At a pro-CAA rally held in Lucknow on January 21, Shah had emphatically said the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be withdrawn and those protesting can continue to do so even as he challenged opposition leaders for a public debate on the amended leglislation.

The CAA grants easier citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before 2015 after facing religious persecution.

The AIMIM chief also hit out at the BJP over renaming of places, while mentioning about the 'Halwa' ceremony ahead of the Union budget.

"BJP says it will change names. I want to ask from where did the word halwa originate? It is an Arabic word. It is neither Hindi nor Urdu (word). Now remove the Arabic word...They (BJP) say they will (continue to) change names. Inshallah people of the country will change you," Owaisi said, adding, "Remember I am not halwa...I am lal mirchi (red chilli)."

Meanwhile, the AIMIM has requested the Telangana State Election Commission not to use face recognition app being used on pilot basis in the polls for urban local bodies, alleging that it would invade the privacy of the citizens, among other violations.