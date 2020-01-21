App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No matter who protests, CAA won’t be withdrawn: Amit Shah

Shah said there is no provision in the amended citizenship law for taking anyone's citizenship away

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Attacking the opposition for "misleading" people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 21 said the law will not be scrapped despite the protests over it.

Addressing a rally in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in support of CAA, he said there is no provision in the amended law for taking anyone's citizenship away.

“A canard is being spread against the CAA by the Congress, SP, BSP, and Trinamool Congress,” he said.

“The CAA is a law to grant citizenship,” he added.

“I want to say that no matter who protests, this (CAA) will not be withdrawn," he added.

Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to hold a debate with him on CAA at a public forum.

"Congress has become blind due to vote bank politics," he said. He also blamed the Congress for Partition.

Shah also declared that construction of a Ram temple “touching the skies” in Ayodhya will begin within three months.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Amit Shah #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Lucknow #Politics

