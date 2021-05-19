Another cyclonic storm brewing over Bay of Bengal after Cyclone Tauktae storms Arabian Sea

Tidal waves crash near Gateway of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: PTI)

After Cyclone Tauktae left behind a trail of destruction in several states including Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of another cyclone with a low-pressure area to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal around May 23.

“We have indicated in our bulletin that there is a likelihood of formation of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal next week. In our outlook on cyclogenesis also we have indicated that the low-pressure system can intensify. As soon as it comes in our forecast skill range we will mention it in our forecasts,” said Sunitha Devi, in charge - cyclones at the IMD, told Hindustan Times.

The cyclone will be called 'Yaas', a name was given by Oman. Devi further added that the sea surface temperature is above normal by 1-2 degree celsius over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal and all other oceanic and atmospheric conditions are also favourable for cyclone development.

As many as 13 people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pummeled parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads.

Characterised as an 'extremely severe cyclone', Tauktae was one of the worst cyclones faced by the state. Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat with as many as46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour recorded 150 mm to 175 mm of rains.

The cyclone also claimed three lives and left 10 others injured in Mumbai over the last 24 hours when it passed close to the city coast.