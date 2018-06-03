App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarinder deputes 4-member team to Shillong

The team will make a ground assessment of the situation in the troubled areas and extend all possible help to the Sikh community there, an official spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Concerned about reports of security threats to Sikhs in Shillong, the Amarinder Singh government in Punjab has decided to rush a four-member team headed by Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa to the Meghalayan capital, an official said here today. The team will make a ground assessment of the situation in the troubled areas and extend all possible help to the Sikh community there, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister has directed the team, which has MPs Gurjit Aujla and Ravneet Bittu, and MLA Kuldip Singh Vaid as its members, to leave for Shillong on Monday morning.

Amarinder Singh has sought Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's cooperation in facilitating the team's visit and ensuring their access to areas from where reports of tension were coming in, said the spokesperson.

The Punjab chief minister also urged Sangma to provide protection and safety to the Sikh community and their religious institutions in the state, the spokesperson said.

related news

The decision to send a team to Shillong was triggered by reports that, despite the Meghalayan chief minister's assurance, the situation was still not under control and had the potential of escalating further, said the spokesperson.

Amarinder Singh has offered all possible help to the Meghalayan government in ensuring the security of the Dalit Sikhs, whose ancestors were reportedly brought to Shillong during the British era.

The Punjab chief minister said, if necessary, the Centre should intervene to defuse communal tensions in which the Sikhs in Shillong were caught.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called up Amarinder Singh to assure him of the safety of the Sikh community.

Sangma had called up the Punjab chief minister on Friday night to apprise him of the situation in the state in the wake of communal violence triggered by a minor incident and to allay any apprehensions of the Sikh community being under attack.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 08:03 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.