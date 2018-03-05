All you need to know about Meghalaya's next CM Conrad Sangma

A day after the results of Meghalaya Assembly Election were announced, NPP president Conrad Sangma met Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad on Sunday evening and staked claim to form the government in the state with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

Here is all you want to know about Sangma:

Sangma was born into an influential political family as his father Purno Agitok Sangma served as the CM of Meghalaya and also the speaker of Lok Sabha.

Born on 27 January 1978 in Tura town of West Garo Hills district, Sangma completed his schooling from St Columba's School, New Delhi. He completed his BBA (Entrepreneurial Management) and MBA in Finance from University of Pennsylvania and Imperial College London.

Sangma has keen interest in music and has also organised number of musical events in the north-eastern Region.

Sangma made his entry into politics in the 90s as the campaign manager for his father.

He was first elected to the State Assembly along with his brother James Sangma, both as NCP members in the 2008 state elections. After this at the age of 30, he became the Finance Minister of Meghalaya.

In 2016, Sangma elected to 16th Lok Sabha in a bye-election from Tura Parliamentary constituency.

After Meghalaya threw a fractured mandate, 40-year-old Sangma submitted a letter of support from 34 MLAs - 19 of the NPP, six of the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People's Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent – to Governor Prasad.

It will be interesting to see whether Conrad Sangma will dethrone another Mukul Sangma as Congress faces anti-incumbency.

(With inputs from PTI)