Agnipath scheme: Air Force releases details for death and disability compensation

Several Indian Army aspirants too have criticised the scheme and taken to the streets in protest. They have opposed the absence of any pension fund under the scheme and also the short period of employment guarantee that it offers. (Image: AP)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released details of compensation benefits under the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme, ANI reported on June 19. As per the documents released, compensation for death, disability and tenure is provided.

According to the details of the documents, the four-year period of employment remains unchanged but the Agniveers who complete their term will receive a “detailed skill-set certificate” that will “highlight the skills and level of competency acquired” during the period of engagement.

Further, Agniveers who are selected to be enrolled in the IAF as regular cadre on completion of four years, will be governed by existing terms and conditions of service of airmen/NCs (E) in the IAF, as amended from time to time.

The release also detail compensation, categorisation and payment for death and disability for Agniveers. The details are as below:

Categorisation of Death

The death for the purpose of provision of financial benefits to Agniveers will be categorised as follows:

(a) Category X: Death due to natural causes neither attributable to nor aggravated by military Service during the engagement period.

(b) Category Y: Death due to causes which are accepted as attributable to or aggravated by military service or due to accidents/mishaps in the performance of duties including training during the engagement period.

(c) Category Z: During the engagement period, death due to acts of violence/ attack by terrorists, anti-social elements, enemy, during border skirmishes/ war/ peace keeping operation/ aid to civil power, etc.; and during operational preparation and training for war including battle inoculation training/ exercises; and accidental deaths due to natural calamities/ operations specially notified by the government, etc.

One time ex-gratia Rs 44/ 25/ 15 lakh based on percentage of disability (100/ 75/ 50) from public fund

Full pay of unserved period up to four years (with effect from date of disability) including Seva Nidhi component (from public fund)

Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual's Seva Nidhi fund including interest and Govt contribution from the Agniveer Corpus Fund

Compensation for Death

— In case of death, the next of kin will be eligible for insurance from the Agniveer Corpus Fund as applicable.

Insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh

One-time ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh

Full pay for unserved period up to four years (with effective from date of death) in the individual's Seva Nidhi fund and government contribution including interest from the Agniveer Corpus Fund

Insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh

Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual's Seva Nidhi fund and government contribution including interest from the Agniveer Corpus Fund

— Death during engagement period on bona fide duty (Category Y/Z)— Death during engagement period not on duty (Category X)

Compensation for Disability

— In case an individual is placed in Permanent Low Medical Category (LMC), the authorities will assess the percentage of disability and attributability.

— Such personnel will be discharged from IAF on medical grounds post payment of lump-sum compensation as per details listed below

Sr. No Percentage of disability as finally accepted Percentage To be reckoned for computing disability compensation a Between 20-49% 50% b Between 50-75% 75% c Between 75-100% 100%

— Computation of Extent of Disability: The extent of disability or functional incapacity shall be determined in the following manner for the purpose of computing the disability compensation