    Aero India set to take off, dazzling aerial displays on the cards

    The five-day event will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
    Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. (Image: AFP)

    The 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, takes off here on Monday with inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi bolstering 'Make in India' campaign and giving a fresh impetus to the domestic aviation sector.

    As many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed their participation at the show at Air Force Station Yelahanka, which is being positioned as a platform for 'Make in India for the world', defence officials said.

    U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will lead the largest-ever U.S. delegation to Aero India. "As India modernises its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice. We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships, she said.