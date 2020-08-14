74th Independence Day | Amid COVID-19 threat, only senior cabinet members to be seated with PM Modi at Red Fort: Report

In a break from traditions, only senior union ministers will be present on stage along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The ceremony held on each Independence Day, where the Prime Minister of India addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, will be a curtailed affair this year with strict physical distancing norms and hand sanitisation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A report by The Economic Times quoting a senior official involved in the arrangements says that there is not enough space to accommodate all Cabinet ministers while adhering to the physical distancing guidelines.

“So, the defence ministry has made a proper seating plan, which would see the senior-most ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, (will be) seated on the ramparts at the usual place,” the person added.

However, it is unclear if Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the ceremony as he is still recovering from COVID-19.

All other Cabinet ministers would be seated in a separate enclosure below the upper dais, the news report suggests. Other dignitaries such as judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts, and Secretary-level bureaucrats would also have separate enclosures.

‘Corona warriors’ such as doctors and healthcare professionals have been invited and would have a dedicated seating area.

Security arrangements

A security ring, including National Security Guard (NSG) snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort.

Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms.