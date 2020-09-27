172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|2-private-hospitals-in-navi-mumbai-fined-rs-1-lakh-for-covid-19-norms-violation-5891411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

2 private hospitals in Navi Mumbai fined Rs 1 lakh for COVID-19 norms violation

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar in his order said the hospitals were admitting and treating COVID-19 patients without authorisation.

PTI

A penalty of Rs 1 lakh each has been imposed on two private hospitals in Navi Mumbai for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols and treating patients without authorisation, an official said on Sunday.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) spokesperson Mahendra Konde said Criti Care ICU & Super Speciality Hospital in Airoli and Global 5 Health Care (Kunnure Hospital) in Vashi were issued show-cause notices on September 19, but they did not reply to it in the specified period.

Taking serious note of it, NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the hospitals in an order issued on Friday, he said.

Bhangar in his order said the hospitals were admitting and treating COVID-19 patients without authorisation.

Hence, the civic body concluded that there was sufficient ground to initiate action against them for alleged violation of the Acts and guidelines concerned, the commissioner said.

The hospitals have been directed not to admit any Covid-19 patient till further orders, and those currently undergoing treatment there should be treated as per protocols and guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Maharashtra government, the order said.

They should also charge patients as per the government directives, it said, adding that the medical facilties may apply for permission to treat Covid-19 patients in due course.

They have also been asked to strictly comply with the directions, failing which they will face action under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, the order said.

The NMMC had earlier also taken action against a hospital in Vashi and shut it for a specified period for violating the official guidelines, but no fine was imposed on it, officials said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 27, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Navi Mumbai #Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

