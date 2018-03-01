App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 28, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

15 Congress MLAs suspended, 50 others walkout from Gujarat Assembly

Following the suspension and eviction, nearly 50 other Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Legislative Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi suspended around 15 Congress MLAs for a day after they sat in the well and shouted slogans against the ruling BJP over VAT being charged on fuel by the state government.

Besides these, another Congress MLA was suspended for two days by the Speaker.

The exact number of MLAs suspended from the Assembly for a day was not immediately clear.

Following the suspension and eviction, nearly 50 other Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Legislative Assembly.

related news

Earlier during the Question Hour, Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama sought details about the Value Added Tax (VAT) being charged on petrol and diesel by the BJP government.

The MLA also asked if the government plans to reduce the taxes on fuel to give relief to the people.

In his reply, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the government charges 20 per cent VAT on fuel.

He then compared Congress-ruled states like Punjab and Karnataka with Gujarat and claimed both these states charge 28 and 30 percent tax respectively is much higher than Gujarat.

Irked by the comparison, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani asked Patel to stick to Gujarat and have a debate on it.

When Speaker Trivedi stopped him from making further comments, all Congress MLAs started shouting slogans against the BJP government.

As around 15 Congress MLAs sat in the well, the Speaker first suspended them for the day and called in marshalls to evict them.

While the MLAs were walking out of the House, the Speaker took a serious note of Congress' Unjha MLA Asha Patel's sloganeering. Speaker Trivedi termed the words "BJP Hooligans" said by Asha Patel derogatory and suspended her for two days.

After coming out of the Assembly, Congress MLAs sat outside the Speaker's chamber for about an hour and raised slogans against him.

tags #Congress #Gujarat #India #Politics

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC