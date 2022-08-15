English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    12 singers living as refugees in India recite 'Jana Gana Mana' in melodious tribute

    Dressed in their traditional costumes, the 12 artists who belong to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Cameroon, have recited it along with Grammy Award-winning artiste Ricky Kej, according to a video shared by the Union Ministry of Culture on Twitter.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
    @BJP4India

    @BJP4India


    Twelve singers drawn from four nationalities who are living as refugees in India have paid a tribute to their host country with a melodious rendering of the national anthem — ’Jana Gana Mana’ — to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.


    Dressed in their traditional costumes, the 12 artists who belong to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Cameroon, have recited it along with Grammy Award-winning artiste Ricky Kej, according to a video shared by the Union Ministry of Culture on Twitter.


    The video, shared by the ministry on August 14, had clocked over 12,000 likes on Twitter and more than 3,800 retweets till the early hours on Monday.


    India is marking the 75th anniversary of its Independence from the British rule with grand celebrations under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. ”Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India’s 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner – @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem.


    Watch their melodious tribute here,” the ministry tweeted. The video, shot in a studio in Noida, is titled — ’In solidarity with the people and goverment of India: A tribute by refugees living in India’, and ends with the display of logos of United Nations and the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

    Close

    Related stories


    A large number of Afghan refugees call India their home, and in the national capital, the community lives largely in Lajpat Nagar area in south Delhi, earning the enclave the moniker of ’Little Kabul’.


    Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday shared the video in a tweet and said: ”India lives in the hearts of these young people, from countries in our volatile neighbourhood, who have found refuge, hope & future in the ever welcoming embrace of Mother India”.


    UNHCR India wrote on its Instagram account: ”For India’s 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 2 x Grammy Award winner @rickykej with 12 refugee singers pay tribute to the national anthem with a blend of emotions and melody.”

    ”We congratulate the people of India people on this 75th Independence Day. We thank the people and Government of India for your kindness, love and support.” said the singers in unison, the UNHCR wrote.

    PTI
    Tags: #National Anthem #singers #tribute
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 10:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.