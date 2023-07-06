Canada's New Open Work Permit Stream for H-1B Visa Holders

Canada has recently announced a new initiative to attract skilled workers from the United States and provide them with employment opportunities and a pathway to Canada PR Visa. The open work-permit stream initiative will allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in Canada.
How to Apply For the Open Work Permit Stream?
To be eligible for the open work-permit stream, a new Canada Immigration initiative for skilled workers from the United States, applicants must:
Canada’s new open work-permit stream is an excellent option for H-1B visa holders seeking new career opportunities and a better quality of life. With an average salary in Canada that is higher than the US, you can enjoy a high standard of living and a diverse culture. If you are interested in applying for this program, you should act fast, as there are only 10,000 spots available. For more information and assistance, contact us at 8595338595 or mail us at web@visexperts.com.
Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.