Canada's New Open Work Permit Stream for H-1B Visa Holders

Canada has recently announced a new initiative to attract skilled workers from the United States and provide them with employment opportunities and a pathway to Canada PR Visa. The open work-permit stream initiative will allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in Canada.

How to Apply For the Open Work Permit Stream?

To be eligible for the open work-permit stream, a new Canada Immigration initiative for skilled workers from the United States, applicants must:





Have a valid H-1B visa or have held one in the past 12 months



Have at least one year of full-time work experience in a speciality occupation



Have a valid passport



Meet the health and security requirements of Canada



Pay the application fees





A copy of their H-1B visa or approval notice



A letter from their current or previous employer confirming their occupation and work experience



A copy of their educational credentials



A copy of their marriage certificate and birth certificates of their dependents, if applicable

Applicants can apply online through the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website. They are required to present evidence such as:Applicants can also include their family members in their applications if they wish to bring them along. Family members include spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, and their spouses or partners.

Canada’s new open work-permit stream is an excellent option for H-1B visa holders seeking new career opportunities and a better quality of life. With an average salary in Canada that is higher than the US, you can enjoy a high standard of living and a diverse culture. If you are interested in applying for this program, you should act fast, as there are only 10,000 spots available. For more information and assistance, contact us at 8595338595 or mail us at web@visexperts.com.