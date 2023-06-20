International Yoga Day 2023: 5 desk yoga poses to relieve stress and body pain at work

Best yoga poses: Typing or using a mouse for extended periods can lead to tension in your hands, forearms, and wrists. The reverse prayer pose is an effective way to alleviate this tension (Image: @julia_nachman_yoga / Instagram)

International Yoga Day: Spending hours sitting at your work desk is often the reason behind the chronic stress and tension you place on your body every day. As trivial as it may sound, you are unknowingly putting your health at risk by doing so. Research shows that prolonged sitting at one place for eight hours or more without any physical activity can be as harmful as smoking or obesity. Now if you can’t take out 60 to 90 minutes on a yoga mat at home or a studio every day, a simple office yoga sequence can save the day for you.

The impact of prolonged sitting on your body

Sitting for extended periods can have detrimental effects on your body, particularly on your legs, hips, and upper body. When we sit for too long, our hips become tight, leading to various issues such as back pain and sciatica. Additionally, our upper body tends to contract, causing tension in our neck, shoulders, and hands.

Incorporating desk yoga into your daily routine can bring numerous benefits to both your physical and mental well-being. It can relieve stress, improve focus and productivity, increase blood circulation, reduce pain and discomfort, enhance body posture, uplift your mood, and enhance energy levels.

These five subtle yoga moves can be performed easily from the comfort of your desk, and undo the consequences of sitting for long periods:

Seated Crescent Moon Pose

When hunched over your computer screen for too long, the side body tends to collapse, contributing to neck and shoulder discomfort. This pose makes sure you return to your work with a taller spine, a clearer head, and sharper focus. Lift your arms straight overhead and stretch your fingers wide, drawing the thumbs towards the back of the head. Keeping the abdominals engaged, shoulders soft, and hips parallel, lean over to your one side, creating as much length as possible within the side body. Hold the posture for three to five deep breaths and repeat on the other side.

Seated Figure Four

To relieve tightness in your hips and lower back, try the seated figure four pose. Sit in your chair with your feet flat on the floor hip-distance apart. Lift your right knee and set your right ankle on top of your left thigh, keeping your right foot flexed to protect your knee joint. Gently press the right hand on the inside of your right knee to deepen the stretch. Lengthen your spine — press your sitting bones into the chair and keep your heart lifted (don’t round your spine). Hold for a few deep breaths and then slowly release your right foot back to the floor. Repeat on the side two.

Seated Cow Face Pose Arm Stretch

This simple arm and hip stretch is the perfect pose to release the overall body tension. Lose your shoes before you start. Sit in your desk chair with your feet flat on the floor roughly hip-distance apart. Cross your right leg over your left. Elongate your spine and stretch your right arm toward the ceiling. Bend your right elbow and slide your hand down your back. Reach your left arm behind your back and up your spine. Interlace your fingers behind your back. Press your head and upper back into your arms behind you. Hold for a few deep breaths and then repeat on the other side.

Upward Desk Dog

Opening the chest and shoulders is a must during long working hours! Upward desk dog pose will not just help you do so but will also iron out the rounded upper back posture. Get out of your chair for this pose. Rest your hands about shoulder-width distance on the edge of your sturdy desk, and step your feet back so your torso is a diagonal line to the floor. With your arms straight, lower your hips toward the desk, refraining from sinking in the lower back by using the strength in your legs. Stretch your chest between your shoulders and gently tilt your chin upwards while sliding the shoulder blades down the back. Hold from five to 10 breaths, and gently release.

Reverse Prayer Pose

Typing or using a mouse for extended periods can lead to tension in your hands, forearms, and wrists. The reverse prayer pose is an effective way to alleviate this tension. Start by sitting at the front edge of your chair or stand up from your desk with your legs apart at shoulder-length distance. Place your palms on your lower back, with your fingertips pointing up. Draw your elbows towards each other behind you, feeling the stretch in your hands, chest, shoulders, and neck. Take a few deep breaths, allowing your ribcage to lift and lower with each breath. Release and exhale.