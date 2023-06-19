International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Yoga Asanas to Help You Lose Weight

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023: 5 ASANAS TO HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT
By Moneycontrol News June 19, 2023
International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year since 2015, following its inception in United Nations General Assembly in 2014.
The day is celebrated to promote global awareness and adoption of yoga for physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
The theme for International Yoga Day 2023 is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. Here are some of the yoga poses for weight loss.
Utkatasana
In Chair Pose is a standing asana you bend your knees and position your legs in a way as if you are sitting in a chair. It helps in strengthening legs, back, arms and tones the muscles. It also improves heart health.
Trikonasana
The Triangle Pose helps strengthen legs, knees, ankles, arms, hips & chest region. In this pose, the person extends their legs apart, without bending the knees, & hands spread apart, forming an angle of 90 degrees.
Dhanurasana
The Bow pose is a back bending asana that helps to strengthen the back and abdominal muscles. It helps stimulates the productive organs and alleviates stress and fatigue.
Adho Mukha Svanasana
Downward facing dog pose is an inversion asana. It is the forward bending position and helps stretch the muscles of the legs, hands, calves and inner thighs. It also helps strengthen the muslces and improve the blood supply to the brain.
Virabhadrasana
A Warrior Pose asana is categorized into three – Virabhadrasana I, II and III. The pose strengthens and tones the arms, legs, lower back and improves balance in the body and helps increase stamina.