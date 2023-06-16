Here’s how you can update your Aadhaar card details online

By Moneycontrol News June 16, 2023
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in March announced that Indian residents could update their Aadhaar cards online for free until June 14, 2023.
The free service, which started on March 14, was available for three months and ended on June 14. The service will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50, starting from June 15.
The 12-digit unique biometric identification Aadhaar number is issued to every resident of India. The process of updating details involves uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents.
The UIDAI has been urging people to update demographic details, especially if the card was issued 10 years ago. Updated information will improve service delivery and has an enhanced authentication success rate, it says.
Visit the UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/ and go to “My Aadhaar” service portal. Under the “Update your Aadhaar” section, select “update demographics data”.
Steps To Update Aadhaar Online
Log in with your Aadhaar number and click on the “Send OTP” button. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on the “Login” button.
Click on document update and check and verify the existing details. On the next page, select the field(s) you want to update and enter the correct information.
Using the drop-down list, you can upload scanned copies of original documents for verification. Upload the supporting documents and click on the “Submit” button.
On the next page, check for review and if all details are correct, click on the “Submit” button. Make a payment of Rs 50, which you will be asked to end the revalidation process from your end.
After doing the needful, you will receive a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN). Note down the URN for future reference. You’ll be able to check the status of update using this number.
