Hero introduced Xtreme 160R 4V: Check features, price and more

Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 160R 4V: Check features and other details
By Moneycontrol News June 15, 2023
Hero MotoCorp on June 14 launched the new Xtreme 160R 4V which offers an unparalleled package of performance, smart & connected features and more.
(Image: Hero MotoCorp)
The Xtreme 160R 4V comes with a 163cc 4 Valve Air-Oil cooled BS-VI compliant engine that generates maximum power output of 16.9 Ps at 8500 RPM.
(Image: Mayank Gupta/News18)
The new Xtreme 160R 4V boasts of class leading acceleration reaching 0-60 km/h in just 4.41 seconds.
(Image: Mayank Gupta/News18)
Xtreme 160R 4V offers a distinct balance of comfort and control with best-in-class 37mm dia inverted Front Fork Suspension and a 7-step Pre-Load adjustable rear suspension
(Image: Mayank Gupta/News18)
The Xtreme 160R 4V showcases an impressively muscular form that radiates unparalleled road dominance and sporty attitude.
(Image: Mayank Gupta/News18)
The Xtreme 160R 4V features robotic headlamp, interchangeable seats with a single and split options enhancing the riding comfort.
(Image: Hero MotoCorp)
The well-balanced ergonomics of Xtreme 160R 4Valve offer more comfort, support and freedom of movement.
(Image: Hero MotoCorp)
The all-LED package gives the Xtreme 160R 4V its unmistakable sporty-aggressive look.
(Image: Hero MotoCorp)
The Xtreme 160R 4V comes with over 20 features on display, such as Bluetooth status, battery health status, Service Alert, Gear Position, etc.
(Image: Mayank Gupta/News18)
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes in attractive in three variants, Standard, Connected 2.0 and Pro, with attractive colour schemes – blazing sports red, matt slate black and neon shooting star.
(Image: Hero MotoCorp)
The Xtreme 160R 4V’s three variants – Standard, Connected 2.0 and Pro – comes at an attractive price of Rs 1,27,000, Rs 1,32,800 and Rs 1,36,500, respectively.
(Image: Mayank Gupta/News18)