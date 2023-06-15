Cyclone Biparjoy: High tide waves hit Gujarat, Mumbai

CYCLONE BIPARJOY INTENSIFIES: HIGH TIDE WAVES HIT GUJARAT, MUMBAI
By Moneycontrol News, June 15, 2023
Heavy rains lash Gujarat ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall on June 15. Gujarat authorities are closely monitoring the storm.
(Image: AP)
The storm, classified as very severe, is causing heavy rainfall and intense tidal waves in several parts of India especially, Gujarat and Mumbai.
(Image: AFP)
Gujarat government evacuated more than 74,000 people from 8 coastal districts, including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Junagadh.
(Image: AP)
IMD has issued red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts. Very severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the two coasts and adjoining Pakistan coasts near Jakhau Port.
(Image: AP)
Two most famous temples of Gujarat – Dwarkadhish in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath in Gir Somnath district – have been shut for devotees.
(Image: AP)
Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures, falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have been given.
(Image: AP)
Preparations for protection against the cyclone are in full swing at the Gujarat coasts.
(Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj)
Two teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in parts of Gujarat ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy
(Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj)
Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard prepared relief operation to assist people in Gujarat.
(Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj)
High tides, triggered by Cyclone Biparjoy, were witnessed in Mumbai ahead of the expected landfall in adjoining Gujarat later on June 15.
(Image: AP)
Preemptive measures at sea were initiated by the Coach Guard Regional Headquarters in Mumbai as well as by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center.
(Image: AP)
Coast Guard Donald and Chetak Helicopter are launched in Mumbai to assess the situation and warn the traffic to proceed for safety.
(Image: AP)