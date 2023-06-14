Volvo C40 Recharge EV introduced in India

VOLVO C40 RECHARGE EV UNVEILED IN INDIA
Source: Volvo
By Moneycontrol News June 14, 2023
Volvo unveiled C40 Recharge EV in India on June 14. Sales for the SUV are expected to begin in August.
The SUV is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, and more
The C40 even gets ADAS complete with blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and parking assistant.
On the exterior, the Volvo C40 Recharge EV will have all-LED lighting.
It has a top speed of 180 kmph. Another single-motor version is also available with an 82 kWh battery.
Powering the C40 Recharge EV is a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery and a single motor, producing a peak power of 232 hp and a max torque of 420 Nm.