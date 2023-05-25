A look at India’s new parliament building
Moneycontrol News May 25, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28
Construction of the new parliament building in Delhi has been completed in record time. The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.
The new building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor.
The existing parliament building is a colonial-era structure, a legacy of the British rule in India. It was completed in 1927 and is now 96 years old.
The new parliament building can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.
The four-storey building will cover an area of 64,500 sq meters. Sandstone has been used in its façade to match the heritage buildings of Central Vista.
Hand-knotted carpets from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh and extensive use of wooden accents will ensure the new parliament building is rooted in traditional elements.
The Sengol, a sceptre from Tamil Nadu that’s steeped in history, will also be installed in the new parliament building
And India’s national tree, the banyan, will feature in the shaded courtyard