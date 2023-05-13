6 Mother-Daughter Duos Taking the business world by storm
Mother-daughter duos are taking the business world by storm, proving that the power of a strong bond between a mother and daughter can extend beyond the family and into the professional realm. Whether it’s in fashion, education, or technology, these women have shown that combining their individual strengths can lead to great success and inspire others to do the same.
Falguni and Adwaita Nayar co-founded e-commerce giant Nykaa.
Shobana Kamineni and Upasana Kamineni Konidela carry forward their family’s legacy with Apollo Hospitals.
Shahnaz Husain and Nelofar Currimbhoy lead skin, haircare and beauty brand Shahnaz Herbals.
Jaya and Shweta Shivakumar created an environmentally-conscious clothing brand WhySoBlue.
Dipali and Vanshika Goenka have transformed the textile industry with Welspun India. In picture, seen with Radhika Goenka – Dipali Goenka’s second daughter, also an entrepreneur. (Image: AbuJaniSandeepKhosla/ Facebook)
Jaya and Ankita Parasher are changing the way STEM is taught through their venture STREAM Minds. (Image: yourstory)
