How to make your hair healthy and strong: 5 benefits of oiling hair daily

How to make your hair healthy and strong: Restrict applying oil on hair alone. If you must, then apply it to the scalp only during massage to provide lubrication (Image: Canva)

Remember the last time your mother or grandmother scolded you for neglecting to apply hair oil and damaging your hair? Or perhaps you received a lecture from a self-proclaimed hair expert at the salon, emphasizing the importance of oiling your hair. When it comes to maintaining healthy hair, there is one tried-and-tested solution: hair oil.

According to experts, hair oil serves a range of purposes beyond simply making the hair softer and smoother. Its benefits extend to strengthening the roots, preventing hair fall, delaying the appearance of grey hair, and maintaining a healthy scalp.

Says renowned hair expert Jawed Habib, "Hair oil safeguards your locks. Why else would we have oil-based conditioners and hair treatments?" The scalp, he explains, does not require oil. "The term 'hair oil' itself implies that it is intended solely for the hair, not the scalp. Some argue that the scalp also needs oil for optimal health, but I respectfully disagree. Scientifically speaking, the scalp has its natural oil production, which adequately maintains its well-being. Therefore, hair oil should be restricted to hair alone. If you must, then apply it to the scalp only during massage to provide lubrication, as massaging a dry scalp can lead to hair breakage."

Agrees Namita Pandharipande, R&D- Personal Care, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd. "Throughout generations, different oils have been known for their remarkable properties that include hydration, protection, and possessing antibacterial qualities. Among these, herbal oils derived from coconut, shea butter, and olive effectively help prevent hair thinning and alleviate dry scalp concerns. These nourishing oils moisturise the hair and promote hair growth, resulting in healthier, more vibrant hair."

Here are more reasons why you should apply hair oil.

Detangle: Nobody enjoys dealing with tangled and unruly hair. Applying hair oil can help you eliminate this problem. "Hair oil acts as a lubricant, making it easier to detangle your hair and providing a polished appearance by smoothing the outer layer of each strand," says Habib.

Protection: Whether you expose your hair to harsh chemicals, pollution, sun, or heat styling tools, hair oils come to the rescue, guarding against potential damage. "Hair oils, especially herbal oils, act as a protective barrier against factors that harm the hair," says Pandharipande.

Crowning glory: A good hair oil adds a natural sheen to your hair, making it appear more lustrous and vibrant. However, Habib advises against leaving hair oil overnight. "It's not safe to do so," he says. "I always suggest applying oil a few minutes before shampooing your hair. Additionally, I recommend ensuring that your hair is not dry when you apply the oil. To achieve this, wet your hair lightly before applying the hair oil."

Nourishment: Experts agree that when you apply hair oil and leave it for a while it revitalises your locks, making them healthier and stronger.

Hydration: Every part of our body needs hydration, and our hair is no exception. Regular oiling is a simple yet effective way to promote overall hair health and maintain its natural moisture balance. "Applying hair oil plays an important role in preserving the moisture content of the hair, effectively combating issues such as dryness, frizz, and breakage," says Habib. The oil forms a protective barrier that seals in the moisture, preventing it from escaping. This helps keep the hair strands nourished, soft, and supple. Additionally, the lubricating properties of hair oil contribute to detangling and reducing hair damage during combing or styling.