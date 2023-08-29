Health benefits of Indian gooseberry: An amla a day will keep these 7 skin woes away

Health benefits of amla: It is a powerhouse of antioxidants, including vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in fighting off free radicals that can accelerate the aging process (Image: Canva)

A staple in most Indian households, amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a boon for people with skin issues. This bitter-sour superfruit is one of Ayurveda’s most popular ingredients as, thanks to its high nutritional profile, it not only fights a series of illnesses but also has great effects on the skin. It can be consumed in different forms, right from powder and juice to chutney and pickle. Here are seven problems that will leave your skin for good if you incorporate amla into your daily routine:

Premature ageing

Amla is a powerhouse of antioxidants, including vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in fighting off free radicals that can accelerate the aging process. It prevents your skin from these free radicals that damage skin cells and lead to the formation of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. Regular consumption of amla also promotes collagen production, resulting in firmer, plumper skin that resists the effects of aging.

Acne and blemishes

Amla possesses potent antibacterial properties that can help in preventing and treating acne. The antimicrobial compounds in amla target the bacteria that cause breakouts, reducing inflammation and promoting clearer skin. Additionally, the high vitamin C content aids in lightening blemishes and post-acne marks, leaving your skin with a smoother and more even complexion.

Dullness

Amla is not only a source of antioxidants but also a natural blood purifier. By eliminating toxins from your system, amla helps improve blood circulation, leading to a healthy and radiant complexion. Regular consumption can leave your skin glowing from within, giving you that coveted luminous appearance.

Dehydrated skin

Dry and dehydrated skin can appear lackluster. Amla contains water-retaining properties that help maintain the skin's moisture balance. When you consume amla regularly, you contribute to keeping your skin hydrated, plumped, and soft, minimising the appearance of dryness and flakiness.

Uneven skin tone

Uneven skin tone, often caused by factors like sun exposure and pigmentation, can be a source of concern. The vitamin C in amla inhibits the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for dark spots and uneven skin tone. By consuming amla daily, you can gradually achieve a more even and brighter complexion.

Wounds and scars

Amla contains a range of vitamins and minerals that aid in the repair and regeneration of skin cells. These nutrients, along with its anti-inflammatory properties, can accelerate the healing process of wounds, scars, and other skin irritations. Incorporating amla into your diet can thus contribute to healthier and more resilient skin.

Stressed skin

This superfruit is a great adaptogen, a herb that helps to reduce stress and restore body balance. Your skin also benefits from de-stressing a lot, becoming firmer, brighter, and more youthful. Additionally, it also works as a great exfoliator and has anti-inflammatory properties.