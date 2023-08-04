Start your day with Himalayan salt water for these 10 health benefits

Health benefits of Himalayan salt water: This mineral-rich solution, popularly known as ‘sole water’, is made of water and the purest pink salt mostly obtained from the natural deposits found in the Himalayan foothills (Image: Canva)

In the quest for natural remedies that promote overall well-being, Himalayan salt water has emerged as a popular health elixir. This mineral-rich solution, popularly known as ‘sole water’, is made of water and the purest pink salt mostly obtained from the natural deposits found in the Himalayan foothills.

Also read: 6 types of salts and how to use them

Sole water is often consumed on an empty stomach and offers a myriad of benefits for the body. From aiding digestion to boosting hydration, let's delve into the remarkable advantages of incorporating Himalayan salt water into your daily morning routine:

1. Restores electrolyte balance: Himalayan salt is packed with essential minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These minerals play a crucial role in maintaining proper electrolyte balance in our bodies. Consuming Himalayan salt water in the morning can help replenish electrolytes lost overnight, aiding nerve function and muscle contractions.

Also read: Don't drink tea or coffee on empty stomach. Try these healthy options for instant morning boost

2. Supports digestion: Drinking Himalayan salt water on an empty stomach can stimulate the secretion of digestive juices, such as hydrochloric acid, which aids in breaking down food and absorbing nutrients more efficiently. It can also help alleviate common digestive issues, like bloating and indigestion.

3. Detoxifies the body: Himalayan salt is known for its detoxifying properties. The minerals in the sole water can help flush out toxins and waste products from the body, promoting a healthier internal environment and supporting the organs involved in detoxification, such as the liver and kidneys.

4. Balances pH levels: Maintaining a slightly alkaline pH level in the body is crucial for optimal health. Himalayan salt water can help balance pH levels by reducing acidity, which is often associated with inflammation and various health issues.

5. Boosts metabolism: Proper mineral balance is essential for a well-functioning metabolism. This drink can support metabolic processes, which, in turn, may aid in weight management and increased energy levels.

6. Alleviates skin conditions: Bathing in Himalayan salt water or drinking it can have beneficial effects on the skin. The minerals can help soothe irritation, reduce inflammation, and promote skin hydration, making it a natural remedy for conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

7. Promotes respiratory health: Inhaling the steam from warm Himalayan salt water can help cleanse the respiratory system and alleviate congestion. This therapy, known as salt therapy or halotherapy, can provide relief from respiratory conditions such as asthma, allergies, and bronchitis.

8. Supports bone health: The rich mineral content of Himalayan salt water contributes to stronger bones and teeth. Regular consumption may help prevent osteoporosis and promote overall skeletal health.

9. Enhances hydration: Proper hydration is fundamental to good health, and Himalayan salt water can enhance this process. The minerals present in the salt enable better absorption of water at the cellular level, effectively hydrating the body and preventing dehydration throughout the day.

10. Reduces stress and promotes relaxation: The presence of minerals like magnesium in sole water is known to have a calming effect on the nervous system. Consuming it on an empty stomach can help reduce stress levels, improve sleep quality, and promote relaxation.