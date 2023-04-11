Don't drink tea or coffee on empty stomach. Try these healthy options for instant morning boost

Lemon juice contains vitamin C, which can boost your immune system and provide energy (Image: Canva Pro)

Most of us are addicted to our morning cup of coffee or tea, but there is an increasing number of health-conscious people who keep themselves away from these morning must-haves. So how do they get their instant boost as soon as they wake up? They rely on some healthy homemade drinks that are equally refreshing and energetic without relying on caffeine.

Here are some alternatives that give you that instant morning boost.

Nyela Kapadia, Founder of WWN, Co-Founder of IFML ( Intermittent Fasting Mindful Living) and a professional trainer, has some easy breezy lip-smacking drink options:

Hot water with lemon or ACV: Lemon juice contains vitamin C, which can boost your immune system and provide energy while ACV has a detoxifying effect on your digestive system when there’s no food in the stomach. Additionally, the scent of lemon can be invigorating and refreshing, making it a great way to start your day.

Herbal teas: While most teas contain caffeine, there are a variety of herbal teas that are naturally caffeine-free. You can try chamomile, peppermint, or ginger teas. This help calms the mind and body, while also providing a boost of hydration and flavour.

Alkalizing drinks: You can make these based on what you need most. For eg. a drink made of haldi, lemon and Himalayan pink salt has anti-inflammatory benefits. Make a drink with jeera and ajwain water to improve your digestion; lemongrass, mint and fresh ginger together has great antioxidant properties.

Fat first: Starting your day with fat first is another great option. It sustains your energy levels through the day, improves your insulin response, and reduces cravings. You can start your day with a source of good fat like coconut oil, olive oil, ghee, and so on. You can add these to warm water or to any other drinks of your choice from the ones above.

a smoothie made with fruits, oats, and yogurt or milk is great for that burst of energy (Image: CanvaPro)

Smoothies for morning: If you prefer something cold, a smoothie made with fruits, oats, and yogurt or milk is great for that burst of energy. Another super healthy way to start your day is a green smoothie with bananas, protein powder, moringa, and blanched spinach. You could include strawberries, spinach, and almond milk to your smoothie.

Why you should avoid tea or coffee in the morning

Prashant Mistry, Physiotherapist and Celebrity trainer, says there's a dangerously fine line between feeling energised after a cup of coffee and ending up in a zone of caffeine-induced jitters and mounting anxiety. “I would know because I walk that line every day and inevitably succumb to the end result of too much coffee. While a cup of coffee is great for a short, intense burst of energy and productivity, it eventually depletes your natural energy stores and sets the stage for a caffeine disaster,” he says.

He also says that sugary foods and refined carbohydrates give you the illusion of momentary energy when in reality they lead you down a path of ultimate exhaustion. Mistry suggests choosing foods and drinks that boost energy in a less harsh, more natural, and more stable way.

Chamomile, peppermint, or ginger tea helps calm the mind and body, while also providing a boost of hydration and flavour (Image: CanvaPro)

The alternatives

Bananas: It is one of the best energy foods due to their naturally high levels of potassium, carbohydrates, and vitamin B6. Due to the lack of sodium, fat, and cholesterol, it is also common to consume a banana before an intense workout or gym session, which allows these fruits to replenish muscle glycogen (carbohydrate) stores. They're also a great post-workout snack that adds energy and helps prevent post-workout fatigue.

Yoghurt: Its high content of carbs in the form of simple sugars makes yoghurt an excellent snack to fuel energy. Its nutrients, like lactose and galactose, help supply natural energy upon being broken down by the digestive system. Yoghurt is often recommended as a healthy snack to have after a workout, considering its generous protein content that helps kick-start the repairing of muscles, along with replenishing the energy you lost during exercise.

Energising smoothies: A smoothie is a great way to combine the energy-enhancing effects of a number of nutrient-rich foods. Depending on what you throw into your smoothie, downing a generous glass in the morning can power you through a considerable number of hours. Some energising smoothie recipes include banana + milk + peanut butter + flax seeds, strawberries + pineapple + banana, and spinach + kale. The beetroot (beta vulgaris) is enjoyed as a food source, is used medicinally, and may be used as an ergogenic supplement.