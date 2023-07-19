Fatigue pulling you down? Say no to alcohol, caffeine, red meat and others in your daily diet

efined sugar causes a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, followed by a sudden drop, leaving you feeling fatigued and lethargic (Image: Canva)

Are you constantly feeling fatigue and drained of energy? If so, your diet might be playing a significant role in your fatigue. While there can be various factors behind feeling tired all the time, including lifestyle, stress, or medical conditions, certain foods can also negatively impact your daily productivity. Take a look at eight such items in your daily diet that must be avoided to stop feeling exhausted:

1. Alcohol:

While alcohol may initially make you feel relaxed, excessive consumption can disrupt your sleep patterns and leave you feeling fatigued the next day. Alcohol is a diuretic, causing dehydration, which can further contribute to feeling hungover and tired for longer hours. Moderation is key — limit your alcohol intake and ensure you stay well-hydrated.

2. Caffeine:

While a cup of coffee can provide a temporary energy boost, relying on excessive caffeine or energy drinks can disrupt your sleep patterns and result in chronic fatigue. Limit your caffeine intake and opt for herbal beverages, such as green tea or chamomile, which offer a gentler energy lift.

3. Refined sugar:

Indulging in sugary treats may provide a temporary energy boost, but it can lead to a crash soon after. Refined sugar causes a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, followed by a sudden drop, leaving you feeling fatigued and lethargic. Opt for healthier alternatives like fruits or natural sweeteners such as honey or maple syrup.

4. Processed foods:

Processed foods, including packaged snacks, frozen meals, and fast food, are typically high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and artificial additives. These ingredients can zap your energy levels and negatively impact your overall health. Instead, opt for whole, unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

5. Refined carbs:

Refined grains and carbohydrates found in white bread, pasta, and pastries can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, leading to a subsequent energy crash. Choose whole grain options like whole wheat bread and pasta, as they provide more sustained energy due to their higher fibre content.

6. Greasy foods:

Fried and greasy foods, including fried chicken and deep-fried snacks, are heavy on the stomach and difficult to digest, leaving you feeling sluggish and tired afterwards. These foods are typically high in unhealthy fats that can increase inflammation in the body, further contributing to fatigue. Choose healthier cooking methods like baking, grilling, or steaming.

7. High-fat dairy products:

Full-fat dairy products, such as whole milk, cheese, and butter, are high in saturated fats, which can cause inflammation and contribute to fatigue. Choose low-fat or plant-based alternatives like almond milk, tofu, or nut-based cheeses.

8. Red meat:

Red meat, particularly fatty cuts, can be challenging to digest and can leave you feeling heavy and tired. While red meat provides essential nutrients, it is important to consume it in moderation. Incorporate lean proteins like chicken, fish, legumes, and plant-based sources into your diet for sustained energy.