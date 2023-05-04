Summer fatigue is more dangerous than you think. Beat the heat and laziness with these tips

Heavy meals on a hot summer day will only make you sluggish and lethargic. It is important to keep your gut light and healthy

Feeling lethargic and sleepy all day long as soon as the temperature rises, isn’t uncommon. Summer fatigue is a real health condition that drains us out of energy, leaving us unproductive. Wondering how that happens? During sunny days when the heat is stifling and daytime is longer, the onset of melatonin (the hormone that regulates your body’s sleep-wake cycles) is highly impacted. This is the main reason why most of us experience summertime fatigue, which can be quite challenging, especially when you need to step out in the sun everyday to go to work or run errands.

Here’s how you can beat the summer heat and keep your energy levels up by following a few easy steps.

Keep yourself hydrated

Dehydration is one of the common causes of summer fatigue. It signals that your body has lost too much water and is running on low energy. Combat dehydration by drinking enough water throughout the day. Limit your intake of caffeinated drinks and alcohol. Switch to refreshing coolers like watermelon juice, coconut water, and herbal tea to stay energetic and fresh.

Stick to a balanced diet

Heavy meals on a hot summer day will only make you sluggish and lethargic. It is important to keep your gut light and healthy. Avoid eating junk, processed, oily, sugary, and canned food. Instead, opt for a more balanced diet that consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Make sure your diet has all the necessary nutrients including vitamins and minerals, to get you through the day.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise releases endorphins, which act as natural mood boosters and increase your energy levels. Add moderate exercises – walking, jogging, swimming, cycling – for at least 30 minutes to your daily routine.

Get enough sleep

A sound sleep is more important for your body than you might have imagined. Since your days are longer in summer, it becomes difficult to stay in bed due to the extended daylight hours but getting enough sleep is critical for keeping your energy levels up. Make sure your sleeping pattern isn’t disrupted. Try to maintain a fixed sleep-wake cycle, avoid screen time right before you hit the sack, and create a soothing, cool bedroom environment.

Stay cool

This one’s a no brainer. Wearing light, loose-fitted cotton clothes and staying in an air-conditioned environment definitely help your mind and body stay cool. Lots of indoor plants and cool showers also help a great deal.

Manage your stress

Stifling heat doesn’t go well with high stress levels as they contribute to summertime fatigue, affecting your overall well-being. Stay calm and use relaxation techniques like deep breathing, yoga, and meditation to keep stress at bay. Take small breaks from work and indulge in self-care routines to unwind and rejuvenate yourself.

Avoid sun exposure

Last but not the least, avoid staying out under the scorching sun for long hours. The sweltering heat can drain your energy and lead to dehydration. Limit your sun exposure, and if out, always use sunglasses, hats, and refreshing facial mists.