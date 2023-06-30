What is alcohol poisoning? Here's what happens to your liver and body if you drink too much alcohol

Causes and symptoms of alcohol poisoning: Chronic alcohol abuse and repeated episodes of alcohol poisoning can progressively lead to liver diseases such as alcoholic hepatitis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer (Image: Canva)

Planning on binge drinking with friends this weekend? You might want to rethink your plan. For too much alcohol can turn a fun night into an absolute nightmare in no time! Alcohol poisoning is a severe condition that occurs when an individual consumes excessive amounts of alcohol while leaving no time for the body to process it. This dangerous state can lead to various detrimental effects on the body, particularly the liver.

What is alcohol poisoning?

Alcohol poisoning is a life-threatening condition that arises from the consumption of large quantities of alcohol in a short span of time. The body struggles to metabolise alcohol efficiently when it is ingested at such high levels, resulting in toxic substances accumulating in the bloodstream. These toxins put immense strain on the liver, which is primarily responsible for metabolising alcohol. As the liver attempts to process the excessive alcohol, it undergoes extensive damage, leading to a range of severe health complications.

Symptoms of alcohol poisoning

There are various warning signs and symptoms associated with alcohol poisoning, including irregular breathing, unresponsiveness, pale or bluish-tinged skin, low body temperature, vomiting, seizures, confusion, incoherency, and comatose.

The liver's role in alcohol metabolism

The liver plays a critical role in alcohol metabolism. It produces enzymes that break down alcohol into less harmful byproducts, such as acetaldehyde and acetate. However, when alcohol consumption exceeds the liver's capacity, these byproducts accumulate, causing significant harm. Acetaldehyde, in particular, is highly toxic and can damage liver cells, impair their functionality, and trigger inflammation. Chronic alcohol abuse and repeated episodes of alcohol poisoning can progressively lead to liver diseases such as alcoholic hepatitis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer.

Effects of alcohol poisoning on the liver

Alcohol poisoning inflicts severe damage on the liver, impairing its ability to function properly. One of the initial consequences is fatty liver disease, in which excess fat accumulates within the liver cells. If alcohol consumption continues unabated, this condition can progress to alcoholic hepatitis, characterised by liver inflammation.

Alcoholic hepatitis can further advance into cirrhosis, a late-stage liver disease characterised by irreversible scarring, impaired liver function, and potential liver failure. Furthermore, alcohol poisoning can hinder the liver's ability to produce essential proteins and blood-clotting factors, leading to malnutrition and bleeding disorders. Additionally, the liver's detoxification capacity diminishes, allowing toxins to accumulate in the body, causing further irreparable harm.

How to help someone experiencing alcohol poisoning

If you or someone you know is experiencing alcohol poisoning, don’t wait for the symptoms to get worse as any indication of this condition is a life-threatening emergency. Seek immediate help and attention from medical professionals. Until an ambulance arrives, professionals advise you do the following:

1. Stay alert and don’t panic.

2. Keep the person in an upright sitting position.

3. Make sure the person stays awake.

4. Sit near the person and don’t leave them alone.

5. Be ready to provide emergency medical responders with information about the person, what happened and other details you may remember.

Recognising the dangers of alcohol poisoning and seeking prompt medical attention can be crucial in mitigating the detrimental impact on the liver and overall health. Understanding the consequences of excessive alcohol consumption serves as a reminder to prioritise responsible drinking and maintain a healthy lifestyle.